Bicyclist Listed in Critical Condition After Holdingford Crash

HOLDINGFORD – A bicyclist was airlifted and is listed in critical condition after a crash with a car in Holdingford.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the crash Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Main Street and the Wobegon Trail.

Officials say 66-year-old Christopher Tacl, of St. Cloud, was riding his bicycle northeast on the Wobegon Trail. Tacl failed to stop for the trail stop sign and hit the side of a car driven by 38-year-old Camille Klepaida, of Albany, who was southbound on Main Street from County Road 17.

According to Sheriff Steve Soyka, Tacl was given immediate medical assistance by Klepaida and another bystander until Holdingford Fire and Rescue and Mayo Ambulance arrived on scene. Tacl was later airlifted from the scene to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Tacl suffered life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol also assisted with crash reconstruction and the crash remains under investigation.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reminds all trail users to use caution on area trails and to obey all stop signs.