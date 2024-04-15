Bicyclist Hurt in Crash With Car Near St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- A bicyclist was hurt in a crash with a car near St. Stephen.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Saturday on County Road One in Brockway Township.
Sixty-four-year-old Richard Zima of St. Cloud was riding his bike southbound while 88-year-old Gladys Stich of Rice was also driving her car southbound. Zima moved from the shoulder to make a left turn into a driveway when he was struck by the car.
He was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
