Bicyclist Hurt in Collision with Van in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A teenage bicyclist was hurt when she was hit by a van in Little Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after noon Tuesday.

The van driven by 36-year-old Jennifer Doroff of Little Falls was going south on 1st Street Southeast when a bicycle was crossing westbound on 1st Avenue Southeast. Troopers say the bike was in the crosswalk but the 'do not cross' sign was on.

Sixteen-year-old Hailey Posch of Hanover was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Doroff was not hurt.