Bibiana L. Gazett, 86, St. Cloud

Decemgber 2, 1933 - October 20, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Bibiana L. Gazett, age 86 of St. Cloud. Bea peacefully passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Benedict Court in St. Cloud, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 at the church, prior to mass. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate.

Bibiana was born on the family farm in Langola Township on December 2, 1933 to the late Nicholas and Agnes (Warzecha) Kuklok.

She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls, Minnesota and earned her nursing degree at St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge Minnesota. Bea's calling was to serve others, and she was a compassionate, gifted surgical nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital for nearly 30 years. After retiring, she shared her gift of caregiving as a parish nurse at St. Peter’s Catholic Church from 1993 to 2016, maintaining her RN license until the age of 80.

Bea met her husband John A. Gazett at a ballroom dance, and they were married on May 9, 1959 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, Minnesota. She was greatly influenced by her upbringing on the farm and lived the values of hard work, faith, family, and homemade food that she learned from her mother, Agnes. Bea was proud of her Polish heritage and fondly attributed her stubbornness to it! Above all, she cherished her faith and her family and was a testament to all of the goodness in this world, living each day by the words of St. Theresa, whom she admired: "Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier."

She is survived by her children, John Gazett (Amy Willard) of Rice, Anne (Todd) Mills of Shawnee, Kansas, James “Zeke” Gazett of Breckenridge, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Eric, Hannah, and Jacqueline Gazett, Evan, Erin, and Adam Mills; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Bovee and Jack Gazett; one sister, Elvira (Herb) Stumpf of Pierz, Minnesota; and one brother, Roger (Karen) Kuklok of Royalton, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Longinus, Alfred, Delmar, and Claude Kuklok; and sisters Louise Moga and Anselma Czech.

The family is especially grateful for the tender and loving care Bea received from all of the staff at Benedict Court and CentraCare Hospice. Mom appreciated and loved you all!

In lieu of flowers, mom would be honored by a donation to Catholic Charities, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, or a charity of your choice.