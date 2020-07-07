Beverly “Bev” B. (Monson) Dobis, 55, Sauk Rapids

July 22, 1934 - July 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Beverly B. Dobis, age 85, who passed away Tuesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30-10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the church.

Bev was born July 22, 1934 in Kimball to Vernon & Edna (Stelten) Stelton. She married David Monson in September 1954 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Kimball and they later divorced. Bev married Alfred Dobis in December 1977 in St. Cloud. She worked as a bartender at Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 and at Tom’s Bar. Bev was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary, and Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 Auxiliary. She enjoyed decorating for holidays, collecting figurines and wind chimes, bowling, baking, playing cards, making friends and spending time with her family. Bev was a strong survivor who was very independent, outgoing, giving and had an infectious smile.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Wanda (Allan) Broda of Sartell, Linda (Barney) Molitor of Sauk Rapids, Kevin (Kristy) Monson of Rice, Marla (Greg) Williamson of Eden Prairie and Scott (Kathy) Monson of St. Stephen; brother and sister, Merlin Stelton of Watkins and Carol Lou (Rich) Fuchs of Watkins; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, David Monson and Alfred Dobis; and grandson, Kyle Molitor.

Special thank you to Good Shepherd Oaks Apartments, Country Manor Garden Cottage, and St. Croix Hospice staff especially Melissa and Kelly Jo.

Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice, Sartell.