Beverly B. Almen, 88, Princeton

July 25, 1932 - September 3, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, MN, for Bev Almen who passed away peacefully on September 3 at her home surrounded by some of her family. Pastor Bill Marschall will officiate.

Bev was born to the late Forrest and Legora (Hessdorfer) Bryant in Minneapolis on July 25, 1932. She graduated from Washburn High School in 1950 and graduated from Beauty College to become a licensed beautician. Bev married Ron Almen in May 1952, enjoying a three-year honeymoon in Hawaii where Ron was stationed. To this union, two children were born. Upon their return from Hawaii, Bev wanted to open her own salon, “Beverly’s” in Princeton, which she operated for several years. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Civic Betterment Club. Bev enjoyed embroidery, beading, knitting, arranging flowers, ceramics, art, camping, and the Princeton Drama Workshop. Upon her and Ron’s retirement, they bought a motor home and set out on the open road to see many of the wonderful sites in the U.S. She loved to travel and loved camping up until her passing.

Bev is survived by her son, Dennis (Kris) Almen of Princeton; daughter, Barb (Mike Lueck) Almen of Princeton; nephew, Bob (Peggy) Bryant; sister-in-law, Margaret Almen; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ron.