Beverly Ann Hoye, 93, St. Cloud

September 1, 1927 – June 23, 2021

Beverly Ann Hoye, age 93, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, went home to her Lord Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta, Minnesota.

A celebration of Bev’s life will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 90 Riverside Dr. SE, St. Cloud, Minnesota. The Reverend Timothy Routh will officiate. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bev was born on September 1, 1927, in St. James, Minnesota, to Austin and Emma (Morrow) Benson. A prolific writer, Bev chronicled her growing up in a short story, “My Town”. It reminisced ice skating on ponds, the furniture store her dad owned, the railroad workers, relationships with the locals, her being a movie fan in the 1930s and 1940s (including winning a Jean Harlow contest), big bands and the era, and small-town life. After graduating from St. James High School in 1945, she attended the University of Minnesota, majoring in English. It was there that she met her future husband, Keith Hoye, in French class. He was home from the War, and she thought him so mature and handsome in his trench coat. They were married on December 23, 1950, in Sherburn, Minnesota.

Keith’s Air Force career took the family of four to multiple states and the Philippines. During those 23 years, Keith served in conflicts and peace time. With Keith often away on missions, Bev manned the home front. She was the consummate military wife and community volunteer. She co-founded base consignment shops. Volunteered at her children’s schools and with their activities, Scouts to dance recitals. Hosted the spouses of visiting dignitaries. Sang in community and church choirs. Nurtured her children and those around her. When Keith retired from the Air Force and began an encore career in estate planning with the Knights of Columbus in St. Cloud, Minnesota in 1970, Bev dove in. She was active in P.E.O. educational organization and church activities. She was a perfectionist seamstress and a talented pianist. She was known for her pies, which she shared with her friends and family, and even her doctors. After Keith’s passing in 2001, she continued with bridge, family time and in recent years, proofread Salem’s bulletins (they called her Eagle Eye). During the past decades, she traveled across the U.S. to attend reunions of the Strategic Air Command. She was also very involved in planning her high school reunions, the last being the 73rd. Until her body would not allow, she sent cards to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bev had a sense of humor, a sassy attitude, and an innate understanding of reaching out and connecting. She loved unconditionally. And she let you know when she didn’t like something! She was steadfast in her Christian faith and in her pride at being a Minnesotan.

Bev is survived by her daughter, Barb (Don) Poole; son, Brian (Sheila) Hoye; grandchildren Mike (Cara) Hoye, Joe (Shawn) Hoye, Adam (Kelly) Poole, Aaron (Lynne) Poole, Elizabeth (Jamie) Cameron, Shannon (Trevor) Block; great grandchildren Devin Hatlestad, Alec Hatlestad, Jackson Hoye, Nathan Hoye, Devin Hoye, Jenna Hoye, Dylan Hoye, Madeline Poole, Sophia Poole, Laurien Cameron, Nolan Cameron, and Logan Block; former daughter-in-law Lorraine Hoye; beloved special nephew and niece (she and her twin sister, Barb Benson married Hoye brothers), Greg (Roxanne) Hoye and Nancy Hoye; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, and nephew, David Hoye.

Memorials to Salem Lutheran Church or Quiet Oaks Hospice are preferred in lieu of flowers. The family expresses grateful thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice, Benedict Court, and CentraCare Home Health and Hospice for the compassionate and excellent care Bev received in her last days.