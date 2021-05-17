Beulah M. Zierden, 94, Cushing

May 22, 1926 - May 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for Beulah M. Zierden, 94 of Cushing, who died on Saturday at her daughter’s home in Cook, MN. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family F uneral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Beulah Marie Engle was born on May 22, 1926 in Sauk Centre, MN to William and Elsie (Foster) Engle. On May 12th, 1953 she married LeRoy M. Zierden at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. The couple first owned a hobby farm in Albany, then lived in Sauk Rapids from 1958-2001, and finally moved to Cushing where they had a lake home near Lake Alexander.

Beulah worked at Lakeland Bakery, Northstar Monument, the St. Cloud Hospital, and Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids until she retired in 1991. After retiring, she worked at Burger King until she was 70 because she loved being around people and greeting them. Beulah enjoyed watching and listening to the birds; she knew which sound every bird made. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and crafts. She loved to yodel and was very good at it.

After moving to Cushing, she joined the Ladies Aide, the Red Hatters Society, and exercising programs. She also enjoyed driving her golf cart around. She enjoyed time with her grandkids, playing cards with them, making holiday meals and setting up Easter egg hunts. Beulah will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones; she had a very sweet heart, quick wit, and a great sense of humor. Her smile and laugh were contagious.

Survivors include her daughters and sons; Karen (Richard) Johnson of Big Lake, Patricia (Gary) Reberg of Cook, Timothy (Paula Artmann) Zierden of St. Cloud, Leon (Tammy) Zierden of St. Stephen; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Zierden; parents, William and Elsie Engle; brothers Floyd, LeRoy, Clifford, Kenneth, Ervin, Lester, Julian, Louis, Theadore, and Harold Engle; and sisters, Vera Kranz, Margaret Braaten, and Elsie Taylor.