Betty Lou Stob, 97, Proctor and formerly of Milaca

October 9, 1925 - August 26, 2023

Betty Lou Stob, 97, briefly of Proctor, MN and formerly of Milaca, passed away August 26, 2023.

She was born October 9, 1925, in Oak Park, Minnesota, to the late Daniel Mosher Paddock and Mabel Margaret Holmberg. She lived most of her almost 98 years between Foley and Milaca MN.

Betty Lou had a servant's heart and dedicated much of her time to various volunteer activities. She was known for her generosity and kindness, whether it was donating blood or sorting donations at a thrift store. Betty Lou also had a passion for baking and cooking, often delighting others with her homemade pies, bread, and buns at church events.

She is survived by her twin brother, George Bruce Paddock (Rita) of Phoenix, AZ, and nieces and nephews Katherine Claire Paddock, Denise Paddock Brown, Diana Paddock Sanders, Deborah Paddock Stringer, Cheryl Paddock Schultz, Brad Paddock, Richard Paddock, Scott Paddock, and Michael Paddock. Betty Lou was also cherished by her close friends Jean and Terry Newgard, Pastor Barb Peterson, and the church family, friends, and caregivers at Milaca Elim Country Meadows.

Betty Lou received her education at District 34 School in Oak Park, Minnesota, and graduated from Foley High School in 1943. Throughout her career, Betty Lou worked as a teletype operator in Minneapolis, a dental assistant for Dr. Latterell in Foley, a secretary for the University of Minnesota Benton County Extension Office for 12 years, and a secretary at Foley High School for the Superintendent of schools for 15 years.

Betty Lou was a faithful member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Oak Park and Ronneby since the age of 27. She actively participated in church activities, serving as a Sunday school teacher for 27 years, church organist, secretary, and council member.

Additionally, Betty Lou dedicated 30 years to recording audio books for Radio Talking Books and volunteered at the Foley Nursing Center for many years.

A funeral service will be held on September 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM, visitation at 10AM at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Ronneby, MN with lunch following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to be given to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Betty Lou Stob will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her selflessness, dedication, and warm spirit will be remembered and cherished forever.