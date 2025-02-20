Betty Lou Evers, 81, Elrosa

December 18, 1943 - February 18, 2025

attachment-Betty Evers loading...

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Betty Lou Evers announces her passing on February 18, 2025, at the age of 81.

She was a beloved Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend and will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM to 2:00PM at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 300 Railroad Ave, Albany, MN 56307.

urial will Follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Browerville, MN.

In Lieu of flowers, Family requests Donations to Masonic Children’s Hospital, a Gift Foundation, or Planting a local tree.