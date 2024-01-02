Betty Lerfald, 94, Long Prairie

March 8, 1929 - December 25, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Friday December 29, 2023 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Betty Lerfald, 94, who passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, 2023, at the Long Prairie Care Center. Father Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Elizabeth “Betty” was born on March 8, 1929 in Long Prairie, MN to Henry and Marie (Seppi) Hennek. She graduated from Long Prairie High School, and later married Willis Lerfald, enjoying life as a homemaker while raising five children. She later worked at Herb & Hazel’s Cafe and for many years at Washburn Drug Store/Medicine Shoppe in Long Prairie, where she enjoyed the daily interactions with customers.

Betty had a strong faith and was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Church in Long Prairie.

Betty had a sharp wit and great sense of humor. She enjoyed knitting, baking, traveling, reading, gardening, and sports, among other interests. She was blessed with a green thumb and was in her element when tending to her large garden or caring for flowers and plants around her home. She regularly got together with friends to play Bridge, an activity she thoroughly enjoyed and one she tried passing on to her children, to no avail.

Betty was a long-suffering yet devoted Minnesota sports fan, spending countless hours cheering on her Twins, Gophers, Vikings, and Wolves. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, by whom she will be dearly missed.

Betty is survived by her children: Bruce Lerfald, Laurie (Jeff) Young, Mike (Renee) Lerfald, Scott Lerfald, and Kim (Joe) Mercuri; grandchildren: Chad (Tracie) Lerfald, Casey (Melissa) Young, Charley (Lindsay) Young and Dakotah Dorholt; great-grandchildren Hunter and Spencer, and step-grandchildren Michael and Maggie.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Willis, parents, brother Jack Hennek, daughter-in-law Kathy Lerfald and stepfather Orval Lunceford.

On behalf of the Lerfald family, a special thank you to the Long Prairie Care Center and CentraCare Hospice staff for the kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to our mom.