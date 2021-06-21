Betty Jane Marie Hauch, 96, Sauk Rapids

August 5, 1924 - June 18, 2021

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell for Betty Jane Marie Hauch, age 96, who passed away Friday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Brady Finnern will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church in Sartell. A prayer service will be at 4:00 p.m. Monday at Mankato Mortuary followed by burial at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Mankato. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and Mankato Mortuary, Mankato.

Betty was born August 5, 1924 in Mankato to Walter & Marie Schedler. She grew up as an only child and with that she had a very close bond with both parents. Betty was a student at Mankato High School and after graduating in 1942, she immediately found a job at the National Bank of Commerce as a secretary for the president of the bank and also assisted with bookkeeping. Over time, she moved to teller, then a desk job. Eventually she became an officer at the bank. After 25 years with them, she took a position at the American Bank, where she was an officer for another 18 years. She married Kenneth Hauch at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mankato in 1949. Betty was lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Mayo Health Systems Auxiliary Group and Red Hat Social Club. When Betty wasn’t busy with work, she and her husband of 39 years, Kenneth, enjoyed spending as much time together as they could. They loved to travel, traveling all throughout the United States and also many areas of Europe. Wherever they traveled, they were always sure to find a golf course to golf and a lake to fish. Every Saturday night, Betty and Kenneth went to the Mankato Ballroom to dance. They also belonged to card groups and enjoyed playing Pfeffer with friends. Betty enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, solitaire, gardening and watching the Twins. Betty was a classy woman of few words who had a wonderful positive outlook on life. She had a love for birds, especially cardinals, and enjoyed watching them and feeding them. One of her favorite things to do was spending time with her very special niece, Erin and her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great niece, Jessica and her great nephew, Jacob, they had a special relationship. She looked forward to their time spent together, especially their frequent lunch outings to Perkins where she ordered her favorite potato pancakes every time.

Survivors include her nieces and nephew, Erin (Chad) Lemke of Lakeville, Karen Kirchoff of Eden Prairie, Sandy Hauch of Eagle Lake and Tom Hauch of Mankato; and great niece and great nephew, Jessica and Jacob. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth.