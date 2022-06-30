Betty Jane De Long, 92, Sartell

September 26, 1929 - June 29, 2022

Funeral Services will be 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Betty DeLong, age 92, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Brady Finnern will officiate and burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Betty was born September 26, 1929 in Sauk Rapids to Lorenz & Elizabeth (Lovitz) Bauer. She married Norbert Golembeski on February 28, 1948 and he passed away October 25, 1980. Betty married Arthur DeLong on January 17, 1998. She worked at X-Cel Optical, as well as Coborns as a cashier for many years. She held various jobs throughout her life and liked to volunteer her time when she could. Betty was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, traveling with Art, playing 500 with the card club ladies, music, and dancing. Family was very important to her and spending time with her grandchildren was always cherished time. Betty was outgoing, adventurous, caring, and giving. She was the kindest soul and could always be depended on by others.

Survivors include her husband, Arthur of Sartell; daughters, Ruth Butkowski of St. Cloud, Vickie (Robert) Neils of Sauk Rapids, Debra (Norbert) Popp of Rice, Nancy (James) Steffen of Sauk Rapids, and Judy Turck of Farmington; step-children, Dana (David) Boltz of Isle, Steven DeLong of Minnesota, Sandra (Joel) Burski of Rice, and Timothy (Jill) DeLong of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Paul (Kelly) Butkowski, Eric (Nicole) Butkowski, Stacy (Nathan) Rindahl, Jessica Sirois, Corey Sirois, Ryan (Anna) Neils, Scott (Malinda) Popp, Karen (Gary) Ludwig, Katie (Wes) Miller, Thomas (Jennifer) Keehr, Dalton (Samantha) Turck, Darin Turck, Dylan Turck, Derek Turck, Alex Callum, Dax Callum, and Craig Callum; and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Norbert; sons-in-law, Douglas Butkowski and Jeffrey Keehr; sisters, Olivia Bauer, Viola Maurer, Loretta Brown, Adeline Baker, and Bernice Hofstater; and brothers, Ervin, Hilbert, and Lester Bauer.