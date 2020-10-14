Betty J. Muehlbauer, 92, Sauk Rapids

June 4, 1928 - October 10, 2020

There will be no services at this time for Betty J. Muehlbauer, age 92 who passed away peacefully Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Burial will be at a later date at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Betty June Muehlbauer was born June 4, 1928 in St. Cloud, MN to Jim and Della (Parkins) Keehr. She spent most of her life living in the simple town of Sauk Rapids raising 3 kids. Betty worked for Vision Ease for 21 years. She loved to travel and even got to visit the Holy Land which was the highlight of her life. She had a positive outlook on life and was a good friend to everyone. Betty was a generous woman and loved to cook meals for her family and friends, and would take any request on their favorite meals. Betty was a loving mom, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Betty is survived by her children; David Michael (Sue), Charles James (Penny), Kathleen Frank (Gilbert); sisters, Marilyn Broding and Renee Ginn; several grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Keehr.