Betty Hemmelgarn, 98, Clear Lake

September 17, 1923 - June 26, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Betty Hemmelgarn, 98 of Clear Lake who passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church in Clear Lake on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Violet Ann “Betty” was born on September 17, 1923 in Green Valley Township to Herniel and Elizabeth (Schackman) Larsen. She married Frank Hemmelgarn on September 10, 1946, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Park Rapids. Betty lived in Clear Lake her entire married life and was an active member at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, participating in Christian Mothers, St. Marcus Mission Group, and St. Mary’s Mission Group. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the Clear Lake Legion Auxiliary. Betty enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting and crafting. She liked to garden, can vegetables and was an excellent baker. Betty was very active, strong, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Family was very important to her and time together was always cherished.

Survivors include her sons, John of Cypress, CA, Matthew of Elk River, Michael (Barbara) of St. Cloud, David (Janice) of Otsego, and Gary (Donna) of Clear Lake; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank on April 9, 1990; daughter-in-law, Dolores; grandson, Danny; brothers, Phillip and Jack Larsen; and sisters, Adeline Waldorf and Mary Williams.