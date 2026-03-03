June 19, 1930 - March 1, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2026 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Elizabeth “Betty” L. Fiedler Skaj, age 95, who passed away on Sunday at Serenity on 7th in St. Joseph. Rev. Ronald Weyens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services all at St. Stephen Parish Hall. Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Betty was born to George and Theresa (Schmit) Rothstein on June 19, 1930. She graduated from Cathedral High School and married Ray Fiedler on August 24, 1948 in Rockville, MN. They lived for several years in the house Ray built in Sauk Rapids before moving to the family farm near St. Stephen. Ray passed away October 12, 1978. Betty married Al Skaj on October 25, 1980. Betty lived the past 2 years at Serenity on 7th in St. Joseph. Betty enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, canning, reading, playing cards and working on puzzles, spending time with her children, grandchildren and many friends. She was a caring, generous, faith filled person with a strong will.

Betty is survived by her children, Barbara (Ron) Kuechle of Watkins, Deb Justin of St. Joseph, Ray Fiedler, Jr. (Dianne Grebinoski) of St. Joseph, Joe (Karen) Fiedler of Bismarck, ND and Trish Carte of Milton, MA; 18 grandchildren and 30 greatgrandchildren; sisters, Pat Dullinger of Clearwater, Carol Huberty of Watkins and Lynda Stepinski of Blaine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Ray and Al; infant daughter, Kathleen; and grandson, Josh Fiedler; brothers, Lloyd, Vince and Ralph Rothstein; sister, Mary Jane Yaeger and daughter-in-law, Mary Fiedler.

A special thank you to Serenity on 7th, Moments Hospice, and her daughter, Trish for the excellent care they provided and friendships shared.