Betty Adams, 88, Rockville

September 1, 1934 - May 31, 2023



A visitation will be from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, for Betty Adams, age 88, who died Wednesday at home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Betty was born in Richmond, MN to George and Margaret (Schneider) Adams. She worked for the St. Cloud VA and SCSU doing clerical work. Betty enjoyed playing cards, fishing, bingo, and going to the casino.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas Adams.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol (Joseph) Javonovich.