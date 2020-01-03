Betty A. Lane, 70, St. Cloud

October 11, 1949 – January 3, 2020

Betty Ann Lane, age 70, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home in St. Cloud.

There will be no funeral service. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Betty was born October 11, 1949 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada to James A. and Alice M. (Hamill) Reeve. She married Gary L. Lane on May 16, 2010 in Webster, SD. Betty loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her dogs. She was an outgoing and fun-loving person who enjoyed traveling and her Pepsi.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Lane of St. Cloud, MN; children, John (Shawna) Mendez of St. Cloud, MN; Tony Mendez of Little Falls, MN; Michael Mendez of Otsego, MN; Jason Mendez of Little Falls, MN; Joyce (Matt) Jacobs of Becker, MN; Janice Genereux of Sauk Rapids, MN; brother, Jim (Alex) Reeve of Montana; sisters, Lila (Jim) Chambers of St. Cloud, MN; Donna (Del) Loreth of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada; 12 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Arnold Reeve.