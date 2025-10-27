December 6, 1950 – October 23, 2025

The Mass of Christian Burial for Bertha Applonia (Wolbeck) Ilgen, age 74, of Albany (formerly of Paynesville), will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Church of St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN. Visitation will be held the night before, from 4:30–7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to the Mass, from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at the church in Paynesville. Interment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Regal.

Bertha passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta after a courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes – Albany.

Bertha was born on December 6, 1950, in Melrose, the daughter of Bernard and Sophie (Straub) Wolbeck. Bertha was united in marriage to Harlan Ilgen on July 3, 1971, in Swanville. Their union was blessed with two children.

Bertha worked alongside her husband as turkey farmers for many years. She and her husband contributed to their community as mail carriers and paper deliverers for the Paynesville Press for many years. She and Harlan proudly wore out many S10 trucks over the years while delivering papers. Additionally, she worked at the recycling center in Paynesville, always bringing her strong work ethic and cheerful spirit to every job she undertook.

Bertha loved following her children’s and grandchildren’s sports. She enjoyed playing cards—especially Crazy Rummy, and Hand and Foot Canasta. She also found joy in gardening and admiring hummingbirds. The color blue was her favorite, and her favorite flower, the rose, was often reflected in her surroundings. Bertha also loved embroidery, cooking, and canning, and she was famous for her signature sausage pot pie stew and creamy cucumbers. She cherished time spent fishing and ice fishing with Harlan and Brian, proudly cleaning all the fish they caught. Some of her happiest moments were those shared with their beloved golden retriever, Charlie, and being surrounded by family, friends and laughter. She also enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows, including Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med., Law & Order, and her beloved soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

Bertha will always be remembered by her children, Brian (Nikki) Ilgen of Willmar and Brenda (Herman) Wuebkers of Holdingford; four grandchildren, Casey, Kaitlin, Samantha (Alex), and Carter; sisters, Mary Roering, Rose Moore, and Patty Hollermann; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Harlan (2020); her parents, Bernard and Sophie (Straub) Wolbeck; and her siblings, Janet Guenther, Robert Wolbeck, and LeRoy Wolbeck.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and its staff for the genuine love, compassion, and care they provided to Bertha and her family.