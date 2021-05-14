Bernice O. Johnson, 101, Princeton

October 24, 1919 - May 11, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton, MN, for Bernice O. Johnson, age 101 of Princeton, who passed away peacefully on May 11 at the Elim Home in Princeton. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Morningside Cemetery in Coon Rapids.

Bernice Opal Stanley was born to Ottis and Blanche (Chamberlain) Stanley on October 24, 1919, in Deerwood. She attended Pillager High School until the 8th grade and then went on to work at various jobs to help support herself. While Bernice was working as an attendant at a hotel for railroad men, she met her husband, Ralph Ernest Johnson, and they were joined together in marriage on January 22, 1944, in Minneapolis. Bernice worked for most of her career at Mercy Hospital, maintaining the hospital laundry for over 25 years. She was a dedicated member of Freshwaters United Methodist Church, and she spent a lot of time with the church women quilting on Tuesdays and helping with church lunches. Bernice also enjoyed word finds, crafts, reading Amish stories, and being a foster grandparent. She will be remembered as being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Bernice is survived by her children, Karen Lumm, Paul “Tom” Johnson, and Vicki Johnson all of Princeton; grandchildren, Michelle Eisenshank, Darin (Heather) Lumm, Craig Johnson, Tadd Lumm, and Kerri (Bill) Turenne; and great-grandchildren, Adam, Tabitha, and Nicholas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph in 1992; sons, Stanley and Michael; son-in-law, Clarence; and siblings, Dayton, Gilbert, Floyd, Mildred, Doris, Joyce, William, Robert, and Jeannie.