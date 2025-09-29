December 7, 1937 - September 28, 2025

Bernice Huver, 87 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Sunday, September 28 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 2 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman with Father Marv Enneking officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 1 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday, October 2 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman.

A full and complete notice will follow.