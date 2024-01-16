Bernard L. Stang, 87, Paynesville

June 30, 1936 - January 14, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Bernard L. Stang, age 87, of Paynesville. Bernard passed away January 14 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 21 and after 10 a.m. on Monday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Bernard was born June 30, 1936 to Henry and Margaret (Hemmesch) Stang. He grew up on the family farm in Zion Township, Stearns County. On September 2, 1957, Bernard and Ramona Burg of St. Martin were united in marriage. They farmed in Zion Township where they raised three sons Marvin, Duane and Steve. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and St. Louis Knights of Columbus Council 3820.

Bernard will be remembered for his love of farming, hard work and a good cold beer with his boys. He enjoyed good times with his brothers and sisters and the Burg family. He liked to watch sports, listen to old time music and for a few years went to We Fest. In his early years, he liked bowling with his buddies in the Super Six League in Paynesville. His prize possession was his Ram truck which he loved to drive.

Bernard is survived by his wife of 66 years Ramona, his sons Marvin of Paynesville, Duane (Donna) of Sauk Centre and Steve (Chris) of Paynesville, his six grandchildren: Shaun, Tiffany, Brittany, Dalton, Brandon and Sheri. He is also survived by his siblings: Richard (Joann) Stang of St. Cloud, Irene Menke of Cold Spring, Rosie Sauer of St. Cloud, Lee (Bernice) Omann of Minneapolis, Wally Stang of St. Cloud, Virgil (Lavonne) Stang of Cold Spring, Shirley (Ray) Rausch of Richmond and Sr. Clara Stang OSF of Little Falls as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bernard is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Irmalinda Kaiser, Catherine Gruenes and Darleen Bell.