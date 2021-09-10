Bernard J. Gambrino, 96, St. Cloud

October 4, 1924 - September 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Bernard J. Gambrino, age 96, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Bernard Jerome Gambrino was born on October 4, 1924 to Leo and Rose (Plantenberg) Gambrino in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1942 and attended the St. Cloud Business College and the St. Cloud Teacher’s College. He worked as an Optician for Lantz Optical Company from 1945 to 1959 and was a co-founder of the A and B Optical Laboratory in St. Cloud from 1959 to 1989. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church where he served on the parish council and ushered. He was also a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #961 and the Crosier Apostolate.

Bernard enjoyed collecting antiques, compiling family history and gardening. His green thumb won him many awards for flowers, especially his roses. He also enjoyed traveling and visiting Europe with his brother, Leo.

Bernard is survived by his sister, Frances O’Brian of Shakopee; brother, Angelo of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Janet Gambrino of St. Cloud and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert (Ruth), Leo, Jr., and Thomas; sister, Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Marleen Gambrino; brother-in-law, James O’Brian; niece, Rose Wiesgram.