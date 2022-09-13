Bernard “Benny” E. Reineccius, 81, Milaca

March 20, 1941 - September 10, 2022

Bernard “Benny” Reineccius, age 81 of Milaca, MN, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland, Princeton. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Milaca Evangelical Free Church, Milaca. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Bernard Elmo was born to Elmo and Ruth (Olson) Reineccius on March 20, 1941, in Princeton. He attended Princeton High School. Bernard served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Judith Swanson in 1965. Together they raised their three sons, and later they divorced. Benny was a welder by trade. He attended Milaca Evangelical Free Church. In his younger years Benny was obsessed with drag racing. He also enjoyed antiques, working on cars, river and ice fishing, watching the Minnesota Gophers and Vikings, and hanging out with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very proud of his sons and will be greatly missed as an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Benny is survived by his sons, Richard (Gretchen) of Princeton, Dean (Sandy) of Foreston, and Greg (Carrie) of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Kate, Emily, Nathan, Natalie, and Naomi; great-grandchildren, Henry and Oliver; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Reese William; and sisters, Linda, Pauline, and Maxine.