Bernadette Voss, 90, Albany, formerly of Hopkins

December 28, 1934 - April 1, 2025

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Bernadette Voss, age 90 of Albany, formerly of Hopkins, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, April 7, 2025, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis, rural Freeport which had been founded by her grandfathers. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Sadly, we announce the passing of our sister and beloved aunt, Bernie on April 1st, 2025, at the Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany. Family and friends may call after 10:00 AM Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Bernie was born to Clarence and Agnes (Lange) Voss, on December 29, 1934, in the midst of the great depression. Her heritage and her legacy were hard work. Bernie earned her living in the kitchens of hotels and country clubs. The work was hot and tedious, but Bernie worked willingly and with joy. And why wouldn’t she? She was a daughter of hard-working Stearns County farm folk. Bernie loved her large, extended family. She was a faithful member of St. Gabriel’s Archangel Catholic Church in Hopkins and the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis, rural Freeport. She also enjoyed attending the weekly mass at Mother of Mercy Senior Living Chapel. Bernie’s loss will leave an empty spot in the hearts of many.

She is survived by her brother, Ronald (Shirley) Voss, Cold Spring, and her sister, Mary (Dave) Burke, Plymouth. Also surviving her are many loving nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Agnes Voss; her brother, Arnold Voss; and her sisters, Glorine Rasinski, Delores Voss, Barbara Harren, and Judith Voss. She is also preceded by her sister-in-law, Florence Voss, and brother-in-law, Edward Rasinski.; her nephew, David and niece Mary Lee.

A sincere thank you for the compassionate care that was given to our beloved Bernie by Mother of Mercy Senior Living, Moments Hospice Care, and Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.