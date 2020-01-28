Bernadette “Bernie” A. Fyle, 91, Paynesville

September 19, 1928 - January 27, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Bernadette “Bernie” A. Fyle, age 91, of Paynesville. Bernie passed away January 27, 2020 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum in Paynesville.

Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Friday and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Bernie was born September 19, 1928 in Elrosa, MN to Henry and Elizabeth (Tschida) Zenzen. She married Walter Fyle on September 17, 1956 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. The couple moved to Paynesville in 1959. There she owned her own cleaning business, cleaning at the Paynesville Clinic, BugBee Hive Resort and private homes. She volunteered at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring, helping the residents with crafts and quilting. Besides quilting, she enjoyed dancing, playing cards, cooking and baking.

Bernie is survived by her sons Roger Fyle of Eden Valley and Ron (Denise) Fyle of South Haven, and 6 grandsons Jared, Charlie, Zach, Nick, Justin and Andrew Fyle.

Bernie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter (1999), sister Regina Caspers and brother Sylvester Zenzen.