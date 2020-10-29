Benton, Stearns County Report 2 COVID Deaths Each, 32 Statewide

ST. PAUL -- There were 32 more deaths related to COVID-19 by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of those totals, two were residents in Stearns County and another two residents in Benton County. Overall, 2,419 total deaths have been reported in Minnesota.

MDH also reported 2,872 new cases of COVID-19. In the tri-county area Stearns County had 171 new cases, Sherburne County had 73 and Benton County had 28.

Over 142,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota, with over 124,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.