Benton County Sheriff Asks For Help With Suspicious Person

RICE – The Benton County Sheriff is asking for help identifying a person involved in a suspicious incident.

Last Wednesday (May 18th) at about 8:30 a.m., a white minivan driven by a white man stopped at a school bus stop in Watab Township, South of Rice.

The individual has a conversation with the children waiting at the stop. The Benton County Sheriff says the man asked the children where they went to school and mentioned he was the Principal of Rice Elementary for 43 years. The man did not threaten the kids or ask them to get into his vehicle, but the sheriff’s office did confirm the man’s claim was false.

If you have information on this man or any other similar events, you’re asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320)968-7201 or Tri-County Crimestoppers at (800) 255-1301 or click here.