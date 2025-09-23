FOLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Highway 23 and 75th Avenue Northeast in Saint George Township near Foley.

A Jeep Cherokee was traveling northeast on Highway 23. A Ford F-350 was traveling south on 75th Avenue Northeast. They collided at the intersection.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the Jeep, 50-year-old Angela Ristow of Mora, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-350, 26-year-old Dana Gohman of Clear Lake, and an infant in the vehicle, were not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Ambulance, and the Foley Fire Department.