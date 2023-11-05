Two People Hurt in Crash in Benton County
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 23 and 25th Avenue Northeast in Sauk Rapids.
Fifteen-year-old Lucy Kaski of Lake Norden, South Dakota was driving west on the highway.
Seventy-two-year-old Sandra Loesch of Sartell was driving south on 25th Avenue Northeast.
Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
