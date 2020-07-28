Benton County Citizen Interrupts Business Burglary Sunday

ROYALTON -- An alert citizen interrupted a burglary at a business along Highway 10 in Benton County's Langola Township near Royalton. The sheriff's office responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when a citizen said a suspicious truck and trailer was being loaded with materials from the company.

When the citizen went to check out the activity, the suspects jumped into the pickup and fled the scene.

The citizen followed the pickup and watched as a man climbed into the box of the truck and unhitched the trailer. A woman passenger then climbed into the truck and helped the man push a go-cart out of the box of the truck. The citizen then stopped following the suspects because of their dangerous driving.

Crow Wing County deputies found the suspect's pickup later that day and identified the occupants. The investigation is ongoing.

The trailer was found to be stolen out of Rice and was returned to its owner. Tools inside were returned to the business. Benton County authorities are now searching for the owner of the go-cart.

The owner is asked to call the sheriff's office at (320) 968-7201.