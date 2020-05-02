Benson Man Hurt After Truck Hits Deer on Highway 23

ROSCOE -- A Benson man was hurt in a crash near Roscoe on Friday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 23 at County Road 123.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck was going east on Highway 23 when it hit a deer. Authorities say the deer went through the windshield of the truck and out the back window.

The driver of the truck, 60-year-old Brian Madden, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.