Benno J. Gall, 86, St. Cloud

July 6, 1934 - April 29, 2021

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Benno J. Gall, age 86, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate and Reverend Gerald Dalseth will concelebrate. Private entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud at a later date.

Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Benno was born on July 6, 1934 in Buckman Township, Morrison County to Joseph and Agnes (Mischke). He married Elaine T. Burggraff on October 7, 1957 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. He worked as an Insurance Agent with Catholic Aid Association (now Catholic United Financial) for 26 years. He was an active member of St. Michael’s Parish, Catholic United Financial, Eagles Aerie #622, and the Moose Lodge #1400.

He enjoyed golfing, dancing, traveling, snowmobiling, camping, and deer hunting. Benno was always known for his “Memory” rolodex of jokes.

He is survived by his children, Gary (Jodie) of St. Cloud, Mary Lou (Jay) Landowski of Cold Spring, Lori (Lowell) Frerich of Cold Spring and Greg (Carrie) of St. Augusta; eight grandchildren, Ben, Katie, Joe, Wes, Colt, Gavin, Grayson, and Griffin; eleven great grandchildren, Carter, Grace, Annie, Jennings, Gus, Madden, Jaydan, Brooks, Sophie, Sadie, Emmie, siblings, Marylin Popp, Leander (Ellie), Roger, Celestine (Linda); and sister-in-law, Geraldine Gall.

Benno was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine in 2019; brother, Wilfred; and brother-in-law Duane Popp.

The Gall family would like to extend a Heartfelt Thank You to Assumption Court and Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring, and Carris Health Rice Hospice for their friendship and compassionate care they gave Dad.