The College of St. Benedict volleyball team closed their home tournament with back-to-back sweeps on Saturday.

St. Ben's beat both the University of Northwestern and Concordia College in three sets.

Hunter Weiss finished the day with 30 kills. Haley LaValle racked up 27 digs and Katie Koch added 84 assists.

The Bennies improve to 7-1. They will travel to Wisconsin on Friday to play UW-Superior and Hamline University in the UW-River Falls Tournament.