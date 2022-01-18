Benedict J. Supan, 94, St. Stephen

March 14, 1927 - January 14, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, MN for Benedict J. Supan, age 94, who passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Friday, January 14, 2022. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Stephen Catholic Church Parish Hall in St. Stephen. The St. Stephen Volunteer Fire Department will pray at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Parish Hall.

Ben was born on March 14, 1927, on the family farm in St. Stephen to the late John and Agnes (Schumer) Supan. He attended St. Stephen Country School. He married Alice Zabiniski on November 17, 1960 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They moved to the Supan Family Farm where they raised their seven children. Ben was a proud and hardworking farmer who took pride in the fact that the farm became a Century Farm in 2019. He also spent 20 years at the St. Cloud Country Club working the grounds like they were his fields. He was a member of St. Stephen Parish, a charter member of the St. Stephen volunteer fire department, and many city organizations that helped the community grow.

Ben was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who devoted his life to God and family. Ben loved the land and took pride in his crops. He also enjoyed dancing and travelling with Alice, the St. Stephen Parish Choir, woodworking in his shop, fishing, sharing family stories and his Slovenian heritage. He was proud of his sons, grandchildren and all who served in the armed forces.

He is survived by his children, Paul (Becky Post), Raymond (Vicki Rae Vance), Joyce (Keith Knettel), Leo (Lisa Frank), Greg (Faye Schuneman), Linda (Timothy) Koltes, Beverly Supan; 12 grandchildren: seven great-grandchildren; siblings, George (Kathy) Supan, Donna Traut; sister-in-law, Ruth Supan; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice in 2021; siblings, Patricia (Ardo) Wrobel, Kitty (Edgar) Trait and Leroy Supan.

A special thank you to all the at home care givers for their loving and compassionate care for Ben. They have become part of our family.

A livestream of the service can be found here: https://youtu.be/xlLtWCE2qac