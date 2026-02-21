Belgrade Police Respond To Shooting With Suspect In Custody

BELGRADE (WJON News) -- The Belgrade/Brooten Police Department and Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of School Street in the City of Belgrade.

A man was taken to the hospital with an unknown condition.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, and there is no danger to the public.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no other information at this time, and more information will be released at a later time.

