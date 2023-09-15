Belgrade Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash
LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- A Belgrade man was hurt in a crash in western Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Forty-five-year-old Jacob Oeltjenbruns was going north on Highway 4 when his vehicle went off the road into the ditch.
He was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
