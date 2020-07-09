Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 200 Stores: List of Locations Not Released

UNDATED -- Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to permanently close 200 stores around the country.

The New Jersey-based company announced the news in a conference call with investors Wednesday.

It’s unknown if St. Cloud’s Bed Bath & Beyond store, located in the Rivertown Village Shopping Center, is on the to-close list. The company has not publicly announced which of its nearly 1,000 locations will be shuttered.

The closings will take place over the next two years.

Bed Bath & Beyond specializes in a wide variety of home goods, including bedding, kitchenware and décor, and operates stores throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. It was founded in 1971.