Becki Jo Haight, 52, Long Prairie

November 25, 1968 - January 26, 2021

A celebration of the life of Becki J Haight will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie. Family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Becki Jo Haight was born November 25, 1968 to Rolland and Gloria (Conine) Haight in Battle Creek, MI. She lived there until 1980 when her family moved to Kelliher, MN. She graduated from high school in 1987 and went on to attend Bemidji State University. Becki Married Jon Chase in May of 1989. They had two children, Lance and Nora. Her marriage to Jon ended in 2004.

Becki married Kim Miller on October 31, 2008. Which was also the year she was diagnosed with Scleroderma which is a rare disease that involved the chronic hardening and tightening of skin and connective tissues. In 2015, at Northwestern Medical Center, she had a stem cell transplant. She was grateful for the five additional years this provided her. Becki became the facilitator and president of the MN Scleroderma Chapter. She advocated for others, provided education and networked with others who had the same diagnosis. Her last employment was with R.R. Donnelly in Long Prairie. During her employment there, she earned her degree in accounting and business management in 2014 from Rasmussen College. She enjoyed crafting, genealogy, motorcycling, motor sports, reading and politics but the things that lit up her life was getting together with family and friends. Becki helped build bridges with family members in her life. Even now, after Jesus has taken her home, she continues to bring family together.

Becki is survived by her husband Kim; son Lance Chase; daughter Nora Chase (Gaige Beckermann); step-son Jeremy Miller (Amber Denny) all of Long Prairie; her father Rolland and step-mother Helen Haight of Baudette; brother Vance (Beverly) Haight of Wisconsin; sister Venus (Brad) Milleston of Michigan; mother-in-law Carol Peterson of Long Prairie and 4 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother Gloria Haight; step-father Ronald Frey and father-in-law Lowel Peterson.