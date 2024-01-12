BECKER (WJON News) - A “work to rule” action has resumed at Becker Public Schools.

After membership of the Becker Education Association voted down the latest mediated settlement, a “work to rule” action was called.

Get our free mobile app

At Monday night’s school board meeting, Jason Baune, a Becker teacher and parent, explained that after ten years of technology improvements, a new performing arts center and artificial turf installation, and improvements to technical education spaces, it’s time teachers see some improvements.

Last spring, the Minnesota Legislature funded schools at record levels which has allowed districts across the state to give teachers salary increases that are long overdue. In districts our size and in our area like Sartell, Milaca, STMA, Hutchinson, and Sauk Rapids, school boards have seized the opportunity to use the state funding to negotiate fair settlements with teachers. In Minnesota districts that have settled their contracts, the average salary increases are 4.54% in year one and 3.35% in year two. Our local teachers are asking for less than the state average, yet our school administration and school board have shown no inclination to come up with a plan to retain the quality teachers who work in this district.

Abby Strom, a seventh-grade teacher, explained her frustrations to the school board.

My coworkers who have been in the district for 15, 20, or even 25 years, have said that “Becker used to be THE place.” When you told people you worked in Becker, they were envious. I’m sad that I’ve never gotten this response. Instead, I’m asked “Wasn’t Becker in the news a few times?” and not for positive things, may I add. How will you as board members help us teachers make Becker THE place to be again?

“Work to rule” means teachers will only work the hours stipulated in their expired contract, which officials say is a substantial reduction from the hours they normally work.

According to Education Minnesota, of the 330 districts in the state, nearly 200, or almost 60%, are working without a current contract. Officials say that's the highest percentage of districts working without a contract in the second week of January in at least 20 years.

Becker School Administration has no comment on how the action will affect students. Emails to Becker School Board leadership have not been returned.

READ RELATED ARTICLES