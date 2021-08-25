Becker Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE -- A Becker man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:00 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 at Highway 610 in Maple Grove.

The Harley Davidson was heading west when the driver entered the construction zone, drifted left off the road, and rolled several times, coming to a rest in the ditch.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say the man who died was 67-years-old Norlyn Nelson of Becker. He was not wearing a helmet.

New Sculpture Celebrates Paramount's 100th Anniversary