Becker Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

CLEAR LAKE – One person was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Clear Lake.

The crash happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Shelvin Dean of Becker was eastbound on Highway 10. Before the crash, Dean's car was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Highway 24. Dean then drove forward, increased speed and went off the road, hitting trees and brush before coming to a stop.

Dean was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.