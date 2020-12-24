Becker Man Hurt in Collision With Semi Trailer
CLEAR LAKE -- A Becker man was hurt when the car he was driving collided with the trailer of a jackknifed semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 24 at 70th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake Township in Sherburne County at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fifty-four-year-old Bradley Olson of Becker was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver and the driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash were not hurt.
