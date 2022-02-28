Becker Man Hurt After Crashing His Snowmobile
LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP -- A snowmobile crash over the weekend has left a Becker man hurt.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened Sunday just before 11:00 a.m. about three miles southeast of Little Falls.
The sheriff says 45-year-old Jamie Ruhland was eastbound on a marked trail that runs alongside Iris Road. Ruhland drove over a road approach, lost control, and hit a power pole.
He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
