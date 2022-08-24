Beautiful Mind Project Set To Launch Three New Programs

ST. CLOUD -- The Beautiful Mind Project's Mindology Mental Wellness Center is hitting its stride.

Executive Director Marc Van Herr says they moved into their new space inside the Midtown Square Mall back in May.

He says the center takes a modern approach to mental health care.

We offer traditional talk therapy, we offer our Urgent Care for Mental Health program. We also have services like yoga, meditation, healing touch, cardio drumming, thing that won't cure your depression or fix your anxiety but they will help you maintain your mental health care.

Van Herr says by September 1st they will have four licensed therapists on staff, with hopes of reaching 10 therapists by the end of the year.

Van Herr says in addition they plan to kick off three new programs early this fall.

The first program is called Mosaic, it's cost free counseling to anyone who needs it, no questions asked. Mother Nurture program provides postpartum support for new mothers. Finally the Kaizen program is a 4-week program for teens, tweens, and their parents.

Van Herr says these programs have been in the works for some time, but were made possible thanks to a $75,000 donation from the Women's Fund "Dancing with Our Stars" event.

He says all three programs are set to launch between September and October.