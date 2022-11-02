Beau Bridges Comes to Minnesota to Shoot New Film

Every so often someone from Minnesota films a movie in Minnesota. It happens. Not a lot, but it does.

The film is about a young girl who comes back to her home state, Minnesota, to stay with her dad for a bit while she sorts things out in her life. Her dad is being played by well known actor, Beau Bridges, who also has ties to Minnesota. His daughter and son-in-law both went to the University of Minnesota. He said they are both "Gophers".

Marisa Coughlan is originally from Minnesota and wanted to come back to film the dramedy so that this would be as close to her actual life as possible. She stated that she wanted Bridges to play her dad because he actually does remind her of her father. The movie, "Days When the Rains Came" focuses on a woman in mid-life and trying to navigate the strange time when you are a parent and you are also possibly losing your own parents. So it's parenting your own kids as well as sort of parenting your parents.

Coughlan said that when she and her husband moved back to the twin cities area a few years ago, she thought Excelsior just seemed like a town right out of a movie.

The cool thing about this film, for people who live here, is that you may recognize many of the places that were shot for the film. They will wrap up shooting at old Fairview Clinic in Columbia Heights, they will hopefully be back for the world premiere which will be here in Minnesota.

