Beatrice Wanitta (Shouts) Jobe, 97, Long Prairie

October 18, 1921 - May 26, 2019

Funeral Services will be at 2PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Beatrice Wanitta (Shouts) Jobe, age 97 of Long Prairie who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar, MN. Pastor Paul McCullough will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Beatrice was born at home in Shelby Township in Blue Earth County to Bert and Edythe (Ables) Shouts. She was baptized July 6, 1932 in Garden City, MN. Beatrice grew up on a farm by Amboy and worked in a grocery store while growing up. She graduated in 1941 from Amboy School, where she met Marvin Jobe from Blue Earth County. They married on April 28, 1946 and later moved to a rural farm by Long Prairie where they had four children, Elmer, Martin, Marlene and William “Bill”.

In 1990, she moved to Raymond, MN where she lived until 2006 and moved to Bethesda Grand in Willmar where she resided until she passed. Beatrice loved to bake homemade bread usually every day, needle point/plastic mesh, paint by number pictures and sewing. She also enjoyed going to garage sales, crossword puzzles, her coffee and spending time with her family especially babysitting her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Martin (Kathy) of Long Prairie, daughter Marlene (Bob) Gustafson of Raymond; daughter-in-law, Judy Jobe of Dodge Center; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shout of Amboy; brother-in-law, Ervin (Shirley) Jobe, Leavenworth, KS; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin (1975); parents, Bert and Edythe Shouts; sisters, Florence, Mildred, Dorothy; infant (4 months) brother Marvin; brothers, Clifford, Melvin, Stanley “Bud”; grandson Tate and sons Elmer and Bill.