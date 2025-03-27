Bears On The Move; Ice Out Is Mostly Here in Central MN

Bears are coming out of hibernation throughout the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says he's heard reports of bear activity in northern Minnesota with bear sightings near Aitkin and Crosby. Schmitt explains this is the time of year bears become active. He says there are more bears in Central Minnesota than most people know. Schmitt indicates a bear was shot near Cold Spring during the hunting season last season.

Trail cameras have revealed evidence of bear activity in Central Minnesota near St. Augusta 2 years ago and near Cold Spring last year. There was also a bear sighted by WJON News Director Jim Maurice a few years ago in east St. Cloud and southside St. Cloud residents reported bear sightings as recent as last year.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt loading...

Ice fishing has ended in Central Minnesota and ice out appears to be ahead of schedule. Schmitt says the ice is almost completely gone from area lakes and he expects it to be gone within the next week. The average date for ice out in Central Minnesota is between April 5-15.

Turkey hunting is just around the corner in Minnesota. Schmitt expects another robust season after a record breaking season a year ago. He says turkey numbers are high throughout the state including Central Minnesota. The spring turkey hunt begins in Minnesota on April 16.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.