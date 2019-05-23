BCA Investigating Shooting Incident in Morrison County

GENOLA -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting incident involving a Morrison County deputy Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault involving a knife at a home in Genola.

When authorities arrived the suspect left the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was later found in field about six miles west of town.

After a brief standoff, a sheriff's deputy fired a bean bag round, hitting the suspect. Bean bag rounds are less lethal weighted pillows filled with lead shot that are used to help immobilize suspects.

The suspect was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, then air lifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The suspect is currently being treated for serious injuries at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

The shooting incident is under investigation by the BCA.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the domestic assault.