December 2, 2021

Baylor Axel Spann-Ford was born into this world on December 2, 2021, his life having already ended, knowing only the sound of his father and brother’s voices, and the warmth and love of his mother’s womb.

A private family service to celebrate the Baylor’s life and mourn the pain of his death will be held at Benson Funeral Home Chapel.

While Baylor’s life was brief and confined to his mother’s womb he touched many lives across a great distance. There are many people who were anxiously awaiting the opportunity to celebrate his birth and share that joy with his parents and grandparents. All those people are now joining together to lift Baylor’s family with their love and support.

He will be deeply missed by his parents, Tristyn and Chloe Spann-Ford of St. Cloud; brothers, Talyn, Onyx, and Myles; grandparents, Thong (Lisa) Pygnasak of St. Cloud, Jacky (Tim Schultze) Ford of Sauk Rapids, LaTroy Spann of Brooklyn Center; Step-Grandmother, Jessica Spann of Brooklyn Center; aunts, Kiana Pygnasak of Sauk Rapids and Jadyn Spann of Brooklyn Center; uncles, Brevyn Spann-Ford of Minneapolis and Makeo Pygnasak of St. Cloud; great-grandparents, Chansay Pygnasak of St. Cloud, Cynthia Hanson of St. Cloud, Ken Hanson of St. Cloud, Bonnie (Robert) Ford of Bismark, ND, Brenda Lewis of Chicago, IL; Step great-grandparents, Rick and Karen Zoellmer of Fairmont; and great-great-grandmother, Juanita Wheeler of Chicago, IL.

Baylor was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Pang Pygnasak and Walter Lewis.